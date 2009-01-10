National selectors will still chair Duleep meetings

The Indian cricket board has asked national selectors to chair their zonal Duleep Trophy selection meetings scheduled for Saturday. Normally,the Duleep meetings are attended by the chief selector of each of the Ranji teams,and the national selector of each zone is the chairman,but there were a problem this time because Yashpal Sharma and Raja Venkat  part of the national selection committee  are not chief selectors of their respective state teams.

The decision had to be taken after both Punjab and Delhi refused to accept Yashpal Sharma as their representative in the North Zone meeting,and Raja Venkat faced a similar dilemma in Bengal. There were some issues about representations expressed by some member associations that needed to be sorted out ahead of Duleep Trophy meetings. The board has decided that the national selectors will chair the meetings but they will be in neutral capacity and each association will send its own representative to the meeting. There were apprehensions about a couple of zones only but this rule stands, a BCCI official said on Friday.

K Srikkanth,Narender Hirwani and Surendra Bhave are all chief selectors for their respective states. But a problem was expected because the BCCI for the first time appointed its own picks as selectors last year,instead of asking states to recommend names.

