Mumbai beat Kolkata by 27 runs

Rohit Sharma cracked a strokeful unbeaten century to power Mumbai Indians to a convincing 27-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League clash,here today.

The win snapped Knight Riders’ six-match winning streak and perched Mumbai Indians to third position in the table with 16 points,one less than second-placed Kolkata.

Sharma entertained the packed Eden crowd with his 60-ball 109-run knock,studded with 17 boundaries including five sixes,while Gibbs made his Mumbai Indians debut in style with an unbeaten 66.

The duo shared an unconquered 167-run second-wicket partnership to propel Mumbai Indians to 182 for one after winning the toss.

The total proved too much for Kolkata,who managed to score 155 for four,built around Jacques Kallis’ superb 79 and Yusuf Pathan’s unbeaten 40.

Sharma’s maiden IPL century was the season’s fourth century while his partnership with Gibbs was second only to David Warner and Naman Ojha’s 189-run stand for Delhi Daredevils against Deccan Chargers.

The Knight Riders never really looked comfortable chasing the stiff total with their in-form skipper Gautam Gambhir dismissed in the first over.

The left-hander,who got a reprieve in the first delivery he faced,saw his middle stump shattered by a Munaf Patel ball when he tried to make room but missed the line.

The hosts soon lost Manvinder Bisla (1) to be reduced to two for three in the second over. Manoj Tiwary (27) and Kallis looked to repair the damage but when their 57-run stand was broken,it dented their chase further.

The South African veteran stood tall in the Knight Riders chase and found a fine ally in Yusuf Pathan but it was not enough against the imposing target.

