Military option could ‘escalate humanitarian crisis’: US

The US has ruled out military option in Syria,as it believes it could only escalate the humanitarian crisis there,but vowed to ramp up pressure on Syrian regime by involving the international community.

The White House said a proposal for air strikes “has come up” for discussion.

“….part of what concerns us about that type of proposal is that could actually escalate the humanitarian crisis without solving the problem,” said a White House official on condition of anonymity when asked about the military options in Syria as was done in the case of Libya.

The environment and circumstances in Syria is much more different from that in Libya,with whom it is often compared,the official said.

“You know,you could have more people killed,more violence,more militarization of the situation in Syria without essentially reversing the situation on the ground,” the official said in an interaction with a group of journalist.

The official,however,said the elements of a strategy in Syria includes the international community working to pressure the Assad regime,provide humanitarian assistance,and provide a support structure for political transition. “And that includes engaging the opposition and the Syrian National Council in particular go forward.”

He said the US will continue work the Friends of Syria group that’s been established to look at all “possible means of providing assistance to the Syrian people and putting pressure on the Syrian regime”.

The UN has estimated that over 7,500 people have been killed since the uprising against President Bashar Assad’s regime began a year ago.

