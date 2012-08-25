Michael Clarke hopeful of Australia regaining No. 1 spot

Australia captain Michael Clarke has said that Australia could regain the top spot,and added that it is unacceptable for his team to stay at such low rankings in cricket,pointing towards their third place ranking in Test cricket,fourth in one-day cricket and ninth in Twenty20 cricket.

The four-time world champions begin their quest to regain the lead with the first-ever one-day match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Saturday before three one-day and as many Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan.

Skipper Clarke said he was optimistic that they can fight back.

When we left England (in July this year) we were still the number one-ranked team in the world but because of other teams playing,we have slipped back down to four, he said.

But to me it’s about playing really good consistent cricket all around the world and I know we’ll get back to being number one.

Brushing off speculation that he will move up the batting order,Clarke said he had not received any official indication.

I have made it very clear since taking over the captaincy that I’ll bat wherever is best suited for the team. In this series if me batting three is the right option,that’s what I’ll do.

Clarke agreed Afghanistan had more experience of the pitch in Sharjah,and said he was relishing the prospect of playing against the minnows.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App