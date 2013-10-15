Madan Lal ousted in first round of WC

India’s campaign at the World Boxing Championships got off to a disappointing start as Madan Lal (52kg) went down in the first round itself in Almaty on Monday.

Madan,a former national champion and the lone Indian boxer in action today,lost 0-3 on points to Alexandros Riscan of Moldova.

Under the new 10-point scoring system being used here,boxers are judged not just on the number of connected punches but also their overall ring craft. It is also the first event in which boxers are fighting it out without the protection of a head-guard.

Madan managed to clinch just one round in the mandatory three and eventually fell short by a solitary point in the final analysis,leading to a 3-0 win for Riscan.

On Tuesday,Vikash Malik (60kg) will be in action against Kyrgyzstan’s Meder Mamakeev. Five boxers of the 10-member Indian team have got first-round byes. Of the five,Shiva Thapa (56kg) and Manoj Kumar (64kg) have been seeded in the showpiece event. While Shiva is seeded fourth,Manoj has got the number six billing. Due to the provisional suspension imposed on the Indian Boxing Federation,the country’s pugilists are competing under the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) flag.

The Indians have won a total of two medals in the mega-event,which will feature more than 450 boxers from over 100 countries this year. Vijender Singh (75kg),who is will be making his fourth World Championship appearance,opened India’s medal account in 2009 with a bronze. Later,Vikas Krishan also won a bronze medal in the 2011 edition.

