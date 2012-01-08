Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Live Wire

Gina Carano,who is considered one of the world's top women fighters,is playing the leading role in Steven Soderbergs film Haywire,a revenge thriller

Written by New York Times | Published: January 8, 2012 1:42:46 am
Related News

Gina Carano,

who is considered one of the world’s top women fighters,is playing the leading role in Steven Soderbergs film Haywire,a revenge thriller. As the double-crossed freelance agent Mallory Kane,Carano gives Haywire jolts of energy with her arsenal of explosive moves: pushing off walls,slinging sheet pans,twisting arms until they break. Shes wary when it comes to speculating about her future in movies,but shell allow that shed love to play someone more light-hearted than the tough customer she portrays in Haywire. Shes very serious. I laugh a lot, Carano said. Theres only one time in the movie that she smiles,and thats when shes pretending to be drunk.

Benedict Cumberbatch,

the Sherlock star,who offers a contemporary portrayal of Sir Arthur Conan Doyles consulting detective,Sherlock Holmes,on the BBC series,has been cast in a major role in a sequel to Star Trek,the cinematic reimagining of James T Kirks outer-space adventures from J J Abrams and his crew. But what role Cumberbatch will play in the new movie is a mystery. The Web site Deadline.com wrote that there was no word yet on whether hell be a hero or villain in the Star Trek sequel,while the Showblitz blog of Variety wrote that he would play the villain, in a role that the Carlos star Edgar Ramirez previously auditioned for.

Adepero Oduye,

the 33-year-old stars as a Brookyn teenager on the verge of coming out of the closet in director Dee Rees debut film Pariah. She played the part in a short film-dressing for the audition in baggy jeans and oversize shirt  and then,three years later,reprised it for this film. She lived with the character,Alike,for five years,which did not make the adolescent struggle any easier to convey. As an actor,the challenge was constantly being in that vulnerable space,because its uncomfortable, said Oduye.There was certain times and certain days,literally my body wanted to shut down,because it felt like it was too much.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement