who is considered one of the world’s top women fighters,is playing the leading role in Steven Soderbergs film Haywire,a revenge thriller. As the double-crossed freelance agent Mallory Kane,Carano gives Haywire jolts of energy with her arsenal of explosive moves: pushing off walls,slinging sheet pans,twisting arms until they break. Shes wary when it comes to speculating about her future in movies,but shell allow that shed love to play someone more light-hearted than the tough customer she portrays in Haywire. Shes very serious. I laugh a lot, Carano said. Theres only one time in the movie that she smiles,and thats when shes pretending to be drunk.

the Sherlock star,who offers a contemporary portrayal of Sir Arthur Conan Doyles consulting detective,Sherlock Holmes,on the BBC series,has been cast in a major role in a sequel to Star Trek,the cinematic reimagining of James T Kirks outer-space adventures from J J Abrams and his crew. But what role Cumberbatch will play in the new movie is a mystery. The Web site Deadline.com wrote that there was no word yet on whether hell be a hero or villain in the Star Trek sequel,while the Showblitz blog of Variety wrote that he would play the villain, in a role that the Carlos star Edgar Ramirez previously auditioned for.

the 33-year-old stars as a Brookyn teenager on the verge of coming out of the closet in director Dee Rees debut film Pariah. She played the part in a short film-dressing for the audition in baggy jeans and oversize shirt  and then,three years later,reprised it for this film. She lived with the character,Alike,for five years,which did not make the adolescent struggle any easier to convey. As an actor,the challenge was constantly being in that vulnerable space,because its uncomfortable, said Oduye.There was certain times and certain days,literally my body wanted to shut down,because it felt like it was too much.

