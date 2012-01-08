Gina Carano,
who is considered one of the world’s top women fighters,is playing the leading role in Steven Soderbergs film Haywire,a revenge thriller. As the double-crossed freelance agent Mallory Kane,Carano gives Haywire jolts of energy with her arsenal of explosive moves: pushing off walls,slinging sheet pans,twisting arms until they break. Shes wary when it comes to speculating about her future in movies,but shell allow that shed love to play someone more light-hearted than the tough customer she portrays in Haywire. Shes very serious. I laugh a lot, Carano said. Theres only one time in the movie that she smiles,and thats when shes pretending to be drunk.
Benedict Cumberbatch,
the Sherlock star,who offers a contemporary portrayal of Sir Arthur Conan Doyles consulting detective,Sherlock Holmes,on the BBC series,has been cast in a major role in a sequel to Star Trek,the cinematic reimagining of James T Kirks outer-space adventures from J J Abrams and his crew. But what role Cumberbatch will play in the new movie is a mystery. The Web site Deadline.com wrote that there was no word yet on whether hell be a hero or villain in the Star Trek sequel,while the Showblitz blog of Variety wrote that he would play the villain, in a role that the Carlos star Edgar Ramirez previously auditioned for.
Adepero Oduye,
the 33-year-old stars as a Brookyn teenager on the verge of coming out of the closet in director Dee Rees debut film Pariah. She played the part in a short film-dressing for the audition in baggy jeans and oversize shirt and then,three years later,reprised it for this film. She lived with the character,Alike,for five years,which did not make the adolescent struggle any easier to convey. As an actor,the challenge was constantly being in that vulnerable space,because its uncomfortable, said Oduye.There was certain times and certain days,literally my body wanted to shut down,because it felt like it was too much.
