Lele,outspoken former BCCI secy,passes away

Jaywant Lele,the outspoken former BCCI secretary during whose tenure the match-fixing scandal broke out in 2000,passed away at his residence on Thursday night following a heart attack. Lele,75,is survived by his wife,a son and a daughter.

A qualified umpire and a club level cricketer,Lele later joined the BCCI and then rose to become its secretary. Lele replaced Jagmohan Dalmiya after the latter became the ICC president in 1996.

During his tenure,the BCCI set up the Justice Chandrachud commission to enquire into match-fixing charges.

Lele often got into trouble for airing his views. He had once criticised Kapil Dev,when he was the India team coach,for including Ajit Agarkar as an additional camp member without the boards permission. He also predicted that India would suffer a 3-0 Test whitewash Down Under in 1999.

