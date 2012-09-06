‘Learn from Saina Nehwal’: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar today advised budding sportspersons to put in hours of practice in order to achieve success at the international level just like Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal.

Speaking at an interactive session here,Sachin cited Nehwal’s example and said that the shuttler has attained great heights in her chosen field through sheer hardwork and sustained practice.

“Young sportspersons should learn from the Olympic bronze medallist (Nehwal) and remain focused on their game to achieve success,” Tendulkar said.

The legendary cricketer last month felicitated the ace shuttler for her Olympic feat and gifted her a new BMW car.

The session,moderated by cricket journalist Sunandan Lele,was organised by realty firm Amit Enterprises,at a city hotel. Tendulkar is brand ambassador of that firm.

Tendulkar looked in a relaxed mood and answered a wide range of questions from the audience.

Asked about the retirement of senior cricketers Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman,he said both had their own unique styles and they were great players.

To another question,the batting maestro said his dream of winning the World Cup had been fulfilled and advised youngsters to chase their dreams.

He told the gathering about his childhood in Mumbai’s Sahitya Sahavas,a colony of well-known writers,school life and his practice sessions at Shivaji Park.

“Besides cricket,I also liked tennis. But on advice of my elder brother,I took up cricket.”

Tendulkar said he was coming to Nashik,about 200 km from Mumbai,after a gap of nearly three decades.

“I visited Trimbakeshwar (a holy town on Nashik’s outskirts) for the first time with my parents when I was just 7 or 8 years old. I was here again in 1983-84 for a cricket tournament.”

