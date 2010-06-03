Laxman backs the five-time champs

Enjoying a break from international cricket,VVS Laxman is looking forward to catching the FIFA World Cup on television. A die-hard supporter of Brazil footballers,the graceful middle-order batsman says he loves watching the one-touch play of the South Americans. In an interview with The Indian Express,Laxman speaks about dividing time between watching football and preparing for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Which team will you be supporting during the FIFA World Cup?

Brazil are my favourite side and I have always supported them. Much like us (Indian cricketers),Brazil emphasise on using their skills and craft to win a game and I like that a lot. They have good bunch of talented players and I am a big fan of all of them,so I will be hoping that they go on to lift the Cup.

With no competitive cricket to play at present,how will you prepare yourself for the Test series against Sri Lanka in July?

To play international cricket,one has to be mentally and physically prepared. You have to make do with whatever time is available to you with the bowlers you train with.

Your biggest disappointment is not being part of a World Cup squad in your career. Was being part of the world No 1 Test team as good as winning the World Cup?

Absolutely,its equivalent to winning the World Cup because you are No.1 in Test matches,a format where theres no World Cup. It is very satisfying because it takes hard work,planning,execution and focusing on the process over a long period of time,and I just hope that we continue being the top Test team.

Do you get disgusted when a young cricketer plays reverse sweep at nets?

To begin with,it depends what age group you are. Its very important that the coaches or senior players encourage natural talent to blossom  everyone cannot play the Dilscoop,its only Dilshan who can play it because its a very tough shot. Every individual has got his strength,but having said that,the basics have to be strong,then you can improvise and be creative with your strokes.

Are you a reluctant T20 player?

I have no idea why people think on those lines. I enjoy playing T20 because its a different challenge. I have done well for Lancashire. For various reasons,my performance in the IPL hasnt been that good but its wrong to say that I am a reluctant T20 player. I enjoy it and it is an exciting format.

