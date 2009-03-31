Lahore attack: Nabbed suspect is Afghan,says Pak

The audacious attack on a police academy near Lahore was planned in the restive South Waziristan tribal region and one of the terrorists captured is an Afghan national,Pakistan interior ministry chief Rehman Malik said.

The attack on the police training centre at Manawan was planned in South Waziristan and the militants in Pakistan’s tribal areas were receiving training across the border,he told reporters.

He said a suspect,arrested with grenades while he was trying to target helicopters being used in operation against the terrorists who stormed the police facility,belongs to Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province.

Malik was speaking on Monday night after security forces captured or killed the terrorists who attacked the training centre during an eight-hour-long operation. Nine persons were killed and over 90 injured in the terrorist assault. He said three other suspects had been taken into custody for questioning.

The suspects are being interrogated and more details would be available within three days after a high-level investigating committee completed its probe into the incident,the interior ministry chief added.

He also said that “anti-state elements” were carrying out terrorist strikes across the country after failing to achieve their designs in the tribal areas.

