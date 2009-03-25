Knight Riders set to have four skippers

Kolkata Knight Riders director of operations John Buchanan is set to appoint as many as four captains for the second edition of the Indian Premier League. Brendon McCullum,Chris Gayle,Brad Hodge and Sourav Ganguly are expected to have their turns at leading the team as the former Australian coach seems inclined to make the captains post rotational.

It is learnt that Buchanan on Tuesday had a long discussion with Ganguly,KKRs captain last year,in this regard and the latter nodded in the affirmative. Later,Ganguly told a news channel: All I can say this has never happened in cricket. Lets see how things turn out.

Usually,the captain is the face of the team on the field. When Buchanan was the Australian coach and Steve Waugh was the captain,the latter was the man in charge on the field. It was same with me and John Wright or Duncan Fletcher and Nasser Hussain. But in this case,its going to be different.

The meeting came in the wake of the speculation over Gangulys removal from KKR captaincy.

