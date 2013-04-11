KKR stars Gautam Gambhir,Jacques Kallis,Brett Lee walk the ramp

They have been playing cricket all these years but today was a different ball game altogether for Kolkata Knight Riders as some of their leading stars like Jacques Kallis and Brett Lee walked the ramp with models at an event here.

KKR captain Gautam Gambhir,Lee,Manoj Tiwary,Kallis,Sunil Narine and Eoin Morgan were present in the event organised by watch-making company Seiko.

The players,dressed in KKR jerseys,walked the ramp with ease. They did not find themselves out of place.

Earlier,Seiko announced its appointment as the official watch partner of KKR.

As the official watch partner of KKR,Seiko will benefit from marketing and visibility rights for the next two years including Seiko branding on player headwear and in KKR brand collaterals,Seiko Watch India Private Limited President Susumu Kawanishi said.

“We are very excited to partner Seiko for the next two IPL seasons,” said KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

