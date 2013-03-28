Kate Middleton’s sister reveals glimpses of student life

Pippa,the younger sister of Kate Middleton,has offered a snapshot into her student life,revealing how she used to spend the weekend with a “relaxed,Asian-themed night in with friends” at Edinburgh University.

29-year-old Pippa,who appeared as the maid of honour at her sister’s wedding to Prince William,shed light on her undergrad days by recalling how she had coaxed her flatmates to help her produce Japanese cuisine sushi in front of the rugby.

She also admits to “pre-Monday melancholy” and “feeling exhausted” on Friday evenings a hint that she is now familiar with the ups and downs of the working week.

A British socialite and an aunt to Britain’s next royal progeny has revealed glimpses of Edinburgh life in her first column for Waitrose’s monthly magazine entitled Pippa’s Friday Night Feasts,The Sun reported.

Her first book ‘Celebrate’ was termed as royally flopped.

“The first time I made sushi was at Edinburgh University. I convinced my flatmates to help,promising we’d prepare it in front of the rugby on TV that afternoon.

“The trickiest part was cooking the rice but even that,once we got a feel for the right stickiness,was easy,while the rolling just required patience.

“Keep the layer of rice fairly thin and be generous with the filling. If you don’t have a bamboo rolling mat,just use clingfilm,’ she writes.

Her advice and ideas are spread over five pages which picture her in a blossom print dress.

It follows the publication of her guide to entertaining,Celebrate,widely criticised for offering simplistic advice.

Pippa,who joined her parents’ party company after leaving university,begins her column by telling readers that Friday is the “night to feast”.

She writes,”Regardless of how tired I might be,the moment Friday lunchtime arrives I get that contagious pre-weekend excitement.

“Even if I’m feeling exhausted and don’t feel like doing anything but watching telly,I can put off being tired till Saturday.

“Fridays,of course,hold the promise of the weekend but also,being far enough away from pre-Monday melancholy,feel freer.”

