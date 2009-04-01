Just one skipper for KKR

The multiple-captaincy issue seems to have blown over with Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan reiterating that there would only be one captain for the team.

After a day-long meeting with team director John Buchanan and Sourav Ganguly at his residence on Tuesday,Shah Rukh said in an SMS statement that the multiple captain theory had been wrongly interpreted. The idea was publicly announced by Buchanan during a press conference here a week back,who had said that New Zealands Brendon McCullum,West Indies skipper Chris Gayle,Australian Brad Hodge and Laxmi Ratan Shukla would share captaincy duties.

The captain for the team is one and one only as is the case in most sports, Shah Rukh said. The term multi-captain has raised a few eyebrows. The idea is to have a set of strategists,as is always the case classically in cricket,who will form a team of 4-5 experts on the field. These strategists will assist the captain on field with their viewpoints…

Just the roles which are there in the regular format of the game  like the fielding expert,batting coach etc  are being better defined,to be able to give quick suggestions,as in the case of baseball and other fast-paced sports, he said,adding that even this confusion is caused because these roles got described as multiple captains a day before the joint press conference between John and Dada.

No conflict

Shah Rukh also insisted there was no conflict within the team management. All internal decisions are taken collectively by the core cricketing team which comprises John,Sourav,(chief coach) Matthew Mott and a few others. We have immense respect for the two most senior members of our KKR team and all decisions are taken in tandem.

However,despite clearing the air over the captaincy issue,Shah Rukh refrained from naming anyone to lead the side in South Africa. …well take a call on the issue of captain,vice-captain,the team in South Africa prior to the first game. Reason for doing so is not to shirk the issue of whos the captain but to announce all that together to make it a cohesive decision from the team management…to avoid confusion like it has resulted right now, he said.

