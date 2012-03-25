John Wright told me I could get hundred 100s: Tendulkar

Senior batsman Sachin Tendulkar today revealed that it was India’s former coach John Wright,who had first inspired him to score 100 international centuries.

“I remember a long time ago,in the 2003 World Cup (in South Africa),John Wright had told me ‘you should become the first player to score 100 international hundreds’. We used to have many chats and in one of them he said this.

“He (probably) told that just to push me. The coach’s job is to give the player that push and probably John was doing the same,” Tendulkar said at an interactive media session today.

Tendulkar said India were tested severly in England and Australia,but felt the series Down Under could have turned out different if they had not allowed the hosts to build strong partnerships in all the matches.

“I think it has been a tough phase for all of us in Test cricket,that is something we need definitely to look at. I felt the conditions were different if what you call it home advantage.

“I felt those teams played good cricket. England wanted to get the no. 1 spot and Australia,after all that (slump),were also looking a different side. If you compare the Australia series,in every Test match there was just one partnership which changed the game… otherwise if you look at the records,it was more or less the same,” the champion batsman said.

