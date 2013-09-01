Joachim Fischer-Nielsen-In a league of his own

As the Pune Pistons team bus lurches through morning rush hour on the citys clogged roads,players on the bus show varying levels of irritation. However,stretched out at the back,his long legs spread over two seats,the 6.1 ft Joachim Fischer-Nielsen shows zen-like calm. Headphones plugged in,the 34-year-old Danish,a 2012 Olympics bronze medalist in mixed doubles,calmly hums along to Coldplay and U2.

Theres more to this nirvana-like state of Fischer-Nielsen. A participant in the Indian Badminton League (IBL),where his performances have played a big role in the Pistons march to the semis,he rises at 7.30 am and starts his day with a spot of meditation. This is followed by a set of stretches. That done,he is one of the first to reach the hotel lobby to depart for practice at 8 am.

Put Fischer-Nielsen on court though,and that calm demeanour vanishes. In practice sessions,which stretch beyond two hours,he constantly berates himself in Danish,screams when a shot goes wide and pummels the net with his racquet when he cant reach a drop. After one particularly error-strewn rally last week,Fischer-Nielsen hit his racquet on the court,stamped on it in anger.

The reason he pushes himself so hard,says the Danish badminton star,is that he knows no other way. I train with Olympic gold medalists and legendary players like Carsten Morgensen,Peter Gade and Jans Jorgensen. Watching them push themselves during practice seems to have rubbed off on me, he says.

Fischer-Nielsen is part of a crop of Danish badminton players who have posed a strong challenge to the Chinese hegemony in the sport. Players like himMorgensen,Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Ryter-Juhlare rated among the top in the world.

In Pune Pistons,Fischer-Nielsen counts Ashwini Ponappa and World No. 3 Julianne Schenk among team-mates. Shweta Manerikar,the physio,says that the Dane is one of the most popular players in the set-up. He is totally involved in the teams preparation. He is a nice guy and knows how to have fun, Manerikar says.

In the bus back to the hotel,around 11 am,Fischer-Nielsen says the frenetic travelling as part of the IBL has given him a new perspective about India. Back home,we have a very set idea about the country. Something like there are very rich people and very poor people,that its a very exotic land and the food is extremely spicy. Since coming here,I have interacted with so many people,seen some amazing things and also eaten quite a bit of food which left me gasping for breath. But its been a good journey, he says.

Pune is itself a far cry from Fischer-Nielsens hometown,the obsessively organised Copenhagen. He stares out of the bus window his mouth agape at motorcycles and cars moving at a frenetic pace,jostling for room. This is just mayhem! he exclaims.

With the Pistons playing the Banga Beats at 8 pm that day,Fischer-Nielsens first priority is to grab lunch when he reaches the hotel. As the Dane piles his plate high with pasta and cold cuts,he directs a wistful look at the dessert counter. Its been two years since I have had proper dessert. I stopped eating sweets and drinking cola for two years before the Olympics. Even after the bronze medal,I havent mustered the courage to help myself to a pastry, he says. The challenge has increased manifold in India,with most hotel buffets laying out rows and rows of goodies.

After lunch,Fischer-Nielsen heads straight for a 45-minute session at the gym. We never train as much as the Chinese,but we Danes make it a point to learn what our bodies need for them to be in top shape, he says.

Before locking himself into his room at around 4.30 pm,Fischer-Nielsen lopes out into the street. He hails an autorickshaw,telling the driver to take him around the city for half an hour. I need to calm myself down before playing a match, he says.

At the packed Balewadi sports complex later though,Fischer-Nielsen shows little of that tension. Partnering Malaysian Kiong Tan Wee,he seals the tie for the Pistons in the mens doubles,winning 21-18,21-18. A loss in the last rubber of the night,the mixed-doubles where he partners Ponappa,doesnt dampen his spirits,as he enthusiastically flashes a thumbs-up.

After the photographs have been clicked,the autographs signed,it is past midnight. Fischer-Nielsen is in no mood to call it a day though. Now I am going to party to make up for all this hard work, he says.

