IPL chief seeks match referee’s report on Preity Zinta incident

Indian Premier League chairman Rajiv Shukla said that he had sought a report from the match referee over the incident involving Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta during her side’s IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali.

Zinta was seen visibly agitated and reacting vigorously during the strategic time out period against the controversial dismissal of Kings XI batsman Shaun Marsh.

Shukla said that he had asked the match referee Roshan Mahanama of Sri Lanka to submit a report to him at the earliest on the incident.

“I have sought a report from the match referee on the entire issue. I will also take Preity Zinta’s version on the incident,” Shukla said.

It all started when Marsh was ruled out in a controversial manner in the 14th over. The left-hander under edged a Brett Lee delivery to KKR wicketkeeper Manvinder Bisla,who nodded that he had taken the catch cleanly even though TV replays suggested that there was a doubt with the decision.

It took Kings XI captain Adam Gilchrist’s invention to calm Zinta down after she apparently had an exchange of words with the match officials.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App