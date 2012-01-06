IPL 5 to get underway from April 4

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of the fifth edition of Indian Premier League at Chennai’s M A Chidambaram stadium on April 4,the BCCI announced today.

The tournament is scheduled to feature nine franchisee teams and a total of 76 matches will be played across the 12 venues in the run to the finals on May 27.

The league stage of the 54-day-long event will comprise of 72 matches with each team playing the other eight in a home-and-away format.

The play offs would be hosted by Bangalore and Chennai,the two finalists from the previous edition.

While Bangalore will host Qualifier 1 — the table toppers from the league stage versus the second team on that list (1 vs 2) — and the Eliminator — the contest between the third and fourth placed teams (3 vs 4) — on May 22 and 23 respectively,Chennai will be the venue for Qualifier 2 to be played on May 25.

The city will also host the final on May 27.

The new stadium in Pune,subject to the final completion,will make its debut as an IPL venue,by staging all eight ‘home’ games of the Pune Warriors India. Dharamsala,Cuttack and Vizag will host two games each.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala,which made its debut in 2011,will not figure in the fifth season as the franchise was terminated by the BCCI last September for breaching its terms of agreement.

Schedule of IPL matches:

Apr 4 — Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Apr 5 — Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Apr 6 — Mumbai Indians vs Pune Warriors India; Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

Apr 7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils; Deccan Chargers vs Chennai Super Kings

Apr 8 — Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Pune Warriors India vs Kings XI Punjab

Apr 9 — Deccan Chargers vs Mumbai Indians

Apr 10 — Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Delhi Daredevils Chennai Super Kings

Apr 11 — Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Apr 12 — Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore; Kings XI Punjab vs Pune Warriors India

Apr 13 — Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Apr 14 — Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers; Pune Warriors India vs Chennai Super Kings

Apr 15 — Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab; Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Apr 16 — Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Apr 17 — Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers; Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors India

Apr 18 — Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Apr 19 — Deccan Chargers vs Delhi Daredevils; Chennai Super Kings vs Pune Warriors India

Apr 20 — Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Apr 21 — Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals; Delhi Daredevils vs Pune Warriors India.

Apr 22 — Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab; Deccan Chargers vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Apr 23 — Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Apr 24 — Pune Warriors India vs Delhi Daredevils; Kolkata Knight Riders vs Deccan Chargers

Apr 25 — Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians; Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

Apr 26 — Pune Warriors vs India Deccan Chargers

Apr 27 — Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Apr 28 — Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab; Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Apr 29 — Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals; Mumbai Indians vs Deccan Chargers

Apr 30 — Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 1 — Deccan Chargers vs Pune Warriors India; Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils

May 2 — Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

May 3 — Pune Warriors vs India Mumbai Indians

May 4 — Chennai Super Kings vs Deccan Chargers

May 5 — Kolkata Knight Riders vs Pune Warriors India; Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

May 6 — Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings; Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Deccan Chargers

May 7 — Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 8 — Pune Warriors India vs Rajasthan Royals; Deccan Chargers vs Kings XI Punjab

May 9 — Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 10 — Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

May 11 — Pune Warriors India vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 12 — Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils.

May 13 — Rajasthan Royals vs Pune Warriors India; Kings XI Punjab vs Deccan Chargers

May 14 — Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians; Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

May 15 — Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

May 16 — Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 17 — Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings; Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 18 — Deccan Chargers vs Rajasthan Royals

May 19 — Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils; Pune Warriors India vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 20 — Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore; Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Play offs:

May 22 — Qualifier 1—First Placed Team vs Second Placed Team

May 23 — Elminator—Third Placed Team vs Fourth Placed Team

May 25 — Qualifier 2 — Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier1

May 27– Final — Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

