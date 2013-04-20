IPL 2013: Mumbai Indians launches its first magazine

Mumbai Indians today became the first Indian Premier League franchise to launch its official annual magazine.

The 60-page glossy magazine dedicated to its global fans features a rare up-close picture of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on its cover.

The magazine takes an intimate look at Mumbai Indians players,team’s strategy and statistics and also offers some fun contests for the readers to win Mumbai Indians goodies.

Featuring various sections like cover page story Combat Time,Big Talks,The Other Side Of Win,Young Gun,Backroom Hero,Mentor’s Job,Coach Speak and many interesting anecdotes – the Mumbai Indians collective is a package it itself,a

statement from the team said.

Published by 8848 Sports Pvt. Ltd.,Mumbai Indians magazine will be an annual collective and is available in leading bookstores across India.

