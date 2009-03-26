Inspired by Gandhi,Palestinians to boycott Israeli products

Deriving inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s Indian National Movement,Palestinian activists in 50 villages of northern West Bank decided to launch a boycott campaign against Israeli products.

“We know change will go slowly,but we are determined to imitate what Gandhi did in India when he boycotted English salt,” Khalid Mansour,the chairman of the Popular Committees in Nablus told Palestinian news agency ‘Maan’.

As per official statistics Palestinians consume 2.6 billion shekels (USD 0.6 billion) worth of Israeli goods each year,Mansoor said.

28 per cent of this money is said to be spent on the purchasing cement from Israel.

Palestinians also consume 30 million shekels (USD 2.40 million) worth of medicines and 10 million worth of gold produced in Israel every year.

He said that subcommittees will be formed in each of the 50 villages to monitor the boycott and start awareness campaign at schools.

