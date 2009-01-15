ICC to inquire into PCB’s stance during Asif’s detention

Suspended Pakistan bowler Mohammad Asif could find himself in bigger trouble as the International Cricket Council (ICC) would now inquire the Pakistan Cricket Board’s stance during the player’s 19-day detention in Dubai last year.

A senior PCB official confirmed that they have received an email from the ICC chief executive,Haroon Lorgat along with a copy from the office of Dubai’s public prosecutor on the case,which took place in June last year.

Although the Senate Standing Committee on Sports recently called for a life ban on Asif,but board’s Chief Operating Officer Saleem Altaf said the legal advisors have been asked to give their opinion after looking into the matter.

“We are not going to rush and take any hasty decision because it is the career of a player we are talking about. Asif is already suspended since last August and getting no payments from the board. Our lawyers will study the reports and advise us what to do,” Altaf said.

Asif also faces a hearing with the Indian Premier League drugs tribunal later this month,in which his appeal against a positive dope test during the Twenty20 tournament last year would also be heard.

Asif twice failed dope tests in the IPL and if his appeal is rejected,a two-year ban could be slapped on the bowler,according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

The public prosecutor’s report has confirmed that Asif was deported from Dubai after 19-day detention at the airport while returning home after playing in the inaugural IPL,for possessing opium.

Sources said that the present PCB set-up is not keen to impose anymore penalties on Asif before the IPL drugs inquiry tribunal reaches it’s decision.

“We will have to wait until the IPL tribunal gives a decision because if he is banned then most likely we will also ban him so that his punishment period runs concurrently,” a source said.

Asif,who has played 11 Tests and 31 ODIs,however,insisted that he was not aware of carrying opium in his wallet.

“There are people in the board,who believe Asif should be able to represent Pakistan in the next World Cup,” the source added.

