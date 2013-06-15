ICC Champions Trophy: AB de Villiers happy to shed chokers’ tag

South Africa skipper AB de Villiers was a relieved man after his side secured a semifinal berth in the Champions Trophy as this time the Proteas managed to read correctly the Duckworth/Lewis sheet.

“We have been on the losing side of things like this. Luckily the par score was on the scoreboard all the time. It was in the back of our mind and we were aware of the equation,” said de Villiers at the post-match presentation ceremony.

South Africa barely managed to secure a semifinal berth despite their Group ‘B’ match against the West Indies ending in a tie under the D/L method here last night.

Interestingly,during the 1999 World Cup tie against Australia,the South Africans had failed to read correctly the Duckworth/Lewis method when they had the match all but won at Edgbaston.

De Villiers said his side played well against the West Indies but fickle weather made it difficult for his bowlers to adjust to the conditions.

“The ball was getting wet. It was tough on our bowlers. We needed to be calm and we were. We played really good cricket most of the time.

“We batted well but we were aware West Indies have strong batting. Dale Steyn looked really good,bowling with a lot of heat. And just glad he held on to that catch in the end,” said the captain.

Meanwhile,the West Indian skipper Dwayne Bravo looked visibly disappointed with the result but said he had no control over the rain.

“Obviously disappointed. It’s difficult to judge when rain will come. When we thought rain would come,we stepped it up. We played hard today. The way we played we deserved to finish with a better result but it is out of our control. We can’t control nature. We were aware of the weather. We were hoping we could get back to the field,” he said.

Bravo said both teams deserved a pat on the back for playing to the best of their abilities.

“Congrats to SA,but well done West Indies for the fight. We did our best. We need to give credit to my team as well. They batted well in chase. Both teams deserve a pat on the shoulder,” he said.

Man-of-the-match Colin Ingram,who scored a match-winning 63-ball 73,said he is enjoying batting at the top of the order with Hashim Amla.

“Enjoying my time with Hash at the top. If you are in the top three,you should be able to open. Just a little bit more nervous when opening. With Hashim there,it is calm,” he said.

Ingram said it was a good wicket to bat on at Sophia Gardens.

We were expecting it to move a little. In general,it was a good wicket all day. Enjoyed my batting,” said Ingram.

