Hopes low before South Africa climate change talks

South Africa’s foreign minister says she is hoping for compromise but expects only incremental progress ahead of climate change talks she’s hosting.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was speaking Monday,three months before talks in Durban that follow a failed round in Copenhagen in 2009 that undermined confidence the world could produce a successor to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol. The Kyoto provisions capping greenhouse gas emissions by industrial countries expire in 2012.

Nkoana-Mashabane says there are fears that ‘politics cannot deliver on what science requires.’

Talks in Mexico last year ended with a sense progress could be made,but Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says difficult questions were left for Durban. She says she hopes to at least ”set mechanisms in motion” to address the challenges.

