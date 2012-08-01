Historic game: USA down North Korea at Old Trafford

In an iconic venue against a mysterious opponent,the US womens football team did the familiar: Abby Wambach scored the decisive goal in a victory,and the players found a funky way to celebrate. Wambach netted for the 141st time in international play,and the Americans finished atop their group on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over North Korea in the first womens football game at Old Trafford in 23 years.
Chants of U-S-A! among the crowd of 29,522 echoed in the home of Manchester United as the Americans completed run of three victories in Olympic group play.
They were already assured a berth in the next round entering the game,and theyll now move on to Newcastle for a quarterfinal match on Friday.
North Korea finished with a 1-2 record in the group and still had a chance to advance,depending on the results of Tuesdays other games.
The team completed the game with 10 players after Choe Mi Gyong was sent off with a second yellow card in the 81st minute following a tackle on Lauren Cheney.
The North Koreans are ranked in the top 10 in the world,but they remain an unknown in womens football because their players and officials have limited interaction with other teams.
They sent an extremely young squad to these London Olympics: Their average age of 19 years,11 months made them look like a junior club next to the Americans,whose average was 28 years,one month.
North Korea had several scoring threats in a three-minute stretch midway through the second half,forcing Hope Solo to the ground twice to preserve the clean sheet.
Offensively,the Americans can be concerned about a second straight game in which on-the-field dominance failed to produce a comfortable margin. They held a 1-0 lead over Colombia until late in the second half Saturday before pulling away to a 3-0 win.
Lifting glory
North Korea maintained their 100 percent mens weightlifting record thanks to a sensational performance by Kim Un Guk,who claimed a gold medal and a world record in the men’s 62 kg class. Despite a gold for Chinese womens lifter Li Xueying in the 58kg class the country’s mixed run,in a sport they totally dominated in Beijing,was compounded by a disappointing fourth place for men’s current world champion Zhang Jie.
Kim,23,took to the weightlifting platform with a small bow in front of the barbell,but left the stage leaping and punching the air to a standing ovation after comfortably seeing off a field packed with medal contenders.
