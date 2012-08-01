Historic game: USA down North Korea at Old Trafford

In an iconic venue against a mysterious opponent,the US womens football team did the familiar: Abby Wambach scored the decisive goal in a victory,and the players found a funky way to celebrate. Wambach netted for the 141st time in international play,and the Americans finished atop their group on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over North Korea in the first womens football game at Old Trafford in 23 years.

Chants of U-S-A! among the crowd of 29,522 echoed in the home of Manchester United as the Americans completed run of three victories in Olympic group play.

They were already assured a berth in the next round entering the game,and theyll now move on to Newcastle for a quarterfinal match on Friday.

North Korea finished with a 1-2 record in the group and still had a chance to advance,depending on the results of Tuesdays other games.

The team completed the game with 10 players after Choe Mi Gyong was sent off with a second yellow card in the 81st minute following a tackle on Lauren Cheney.

The North Koreans are ranked in the top 10 in the world,but they remain an unknown in womens football because their players and officials have limited interaction with other teams.

They sent an extremely young squad to these London Olympics: Their average age of 19 years,11 months made them look like a junior club next to the Americans,whose average was 28 years,one month.

North Korea had several scoring threats in a three-minute stretch midway through the second half,forcing Hope Solo to the ground twice to preserve the clean sheet.

Offensively,the Americans can be concerned about a second straight game in which on-the-field dominance failed to produce a comfortable margin. They held a 1-0 lead over Colombia until late in the second half Saturday before pulling away to a 3-0 win.

Lifting glory

North Korea maintained their 100 percent mens weightlifting record thanks to a sensational performance by Kim Un Guk,who claimed a gold medal and a world record in the men’s 62 kg class. Despite a gold for Chinese womens lifter Li Xueying in the 58kg class the country’s mixed run,in a sport they totally dominated in Beijing,was compounded by a disappointing fourth place for men’s current world champion Zhang Jie.

Kim,23,took to the weightlifting platform with a small bow in front of the barbell,but left the stage leaping and punching the air to a standing ovation after comfortably seeing off a field packed with medal contenders.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App