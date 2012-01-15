Hafiz Saeed against MFN status to India

Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed,the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai attacks,has opposed the grant of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to India,saying it ‘is like shooting ourselves in the foot’.

He also alleged that America and India were behind moves to keep Pakistan constantly embroiled in this so-called war on terror.

“Granting them MFN status is like shooting ourselves in the foot. The Pentagon and India are behind moves to keep Pakistan constantly embroiled in this so called war on terror,” he said.

Speaking at a news conference in Pakistan’s commercial capital,Karachi,Saeed said,”Pakistan needs to pursue a two pronged strategy of negotiations and talks with Jihad and to bring India on the path of talks.”

The JuD chief was in the city in connection with the organisation of the Difaa-e-Pakistan council meet planned for February 12.

Saeed said the purpose of the meet was to protest NATO attacks in Pakistan and the decision to grant MFN nation status to India.

JuD has also put up anti-India posters and banners in the city.

