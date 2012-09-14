Frank Lampard warns England could face more hurdles on course to Brazil WC

England midfielder Frank Lampard has urged fans to show more patience with the youngsters in the national team,and also warned that the team could possibly face many more unfavourable results on their road to the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Roy Hodgsons men needed a late Lampard penalty to avoid a humiliating World Cup qualifying defeat as they struggled to hit the heights at Wembley,drawing 1-1 against Ukraine.

Of course,things wont click straight away. It wont always click anyway. This is international football you are talking about. Ukraine are no mugs and these are difficult games. And with young players,experienced players,its about trying to find the right blend, the Daily Star quoted Lampard,as saying.

We can get excited about the win in Moldova but you always have to keep your feet on the ground and understand its a process of getting to where we want to be. Ukraine was another game in that process, he added.

Ukraine are a good team,theyve got wingers who are particularly good on the ball,they have experience in the team,and it wont be an easy group. Poland and Montenegro,as well,will be teams that cause you problems, he said.

Lampard added: Our next two games against San Marino and ­Poland are as important as they were before. Poland and Montenegro have drawn already and the group is pretty well ­balanced.

Considering we were 1-0 down with 10 minutes to go,its a good result to me at this moment. San Marino we should win,of course,but Poland is a very tough game. Only the group H winners will qualify automatically for the World Cup, he added.

