Former nudges past future

An emotional Lleyton Hewitt somehow dragged his battered body into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a 4-6 6-3 7-6 6-3 victory over young gun Milos Raonic. The former world number one,a wildcard in his record 16th appearance at Melbourne Park,rode a wave of emotion from a frenzied 15,000 crowd on Rod Laver Arena to rally from a set down to beat the 23rd seed.

The 30-year-old Australian sealed victory after four deuces in his final service game with a lob that Raonic could only return over his shoulder into the net and afterwards lay prone,arms and legs oustretched,on the court. Hewitt will play world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the last 16. A couple of weeks ago I would have given anything to be serving to go into the second round at the Australian Open and its hard to block that out. Its just another game but its a big bloody game, said Hewitt. Montenegro-born Canadian Raonic,who had his breakthrough year on the ATP circuit in 2011,was only six years old when Hewitt made his Australian Open debut as a qualifier in 1997.

Like an old car,Hewitt took some time to get going on a cool evening and Raonic took the first set on the back of his fierce serve,which peaked at 228 kilometres per hour. Hewitt served solidly,returned manfully and gradually drew Raonic into errors on long rallies,striking back to win the second set and setting up a dramatic third. The pair swapped service breaks as they headed for a tiebreak,which Hewitt clinched 7-5 when a rattled Raonic,to his horror,netted a routine high forehand volley. Hewitt knew the momentum was with him and he grabbed an early break in the fourth before defending his own serve like his life depended on it.

With Bernard Tomic playing Roger Federer on Sunday,Australia have two men in the last 16 at their home grand slam for the first time since 2004. Hewitt was not prepared to rule out going even further,despite his date with Djokovic. Hes the best player in the world and hes there for a reason, Hewitt said.

Fleeting glimpse

Earlier,fans caught a fleeting glimpse of Djokovic at Rod Laver Arena as the Serb hurtled into the fourth round of the Australian Open,while Andy Murrays mauling of the French continued at Melbourne Park. Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova were on court for less than an hour as injuries and mismatches again blighted the womens draw,while Maria Sharapova handled the first true test of her Open credentials in style to sweep into the next round.

World No.1 Djokovic secured his place in the last 16 by beating Frenchman Nicolas Mahut 6-0 6-1 6-1.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga planted the first French flag in the fourth round by steamrolling Portugals Frederico Gil 6-2 6-2 6-2 but,while Richard Gasquet joined him after an impressive 6-3 6-3 6-1 win over Janko Tipsarevic,three more of their countrymen fell by the wayside.

Gael Monfils battled back bravely from two sets down before losing in five to Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin,Julien Benneteau was upended by Japans Kei Nishikori and Michael Llodra fell to Murray 6-4 6-2 6-0.

Serena Williams,the last American standing at Melbourne Park after Vania Kings exit on Saturday,raced into the last 16 in 59 minutes with a powerhouse display that left Greta Arn stunned after a 6-1 6-1 drubbing. Sharapova defeated German Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-2 in 90 minutes.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App