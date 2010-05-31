Football-crazy Zimbabwe high on cricket after India bashing

Its impossible to miss the flavour,but the visa officer at the immigration office in Harare does her bit to inform every passenger entering the capital of Zimbabwe about it. Her T-shirt with a picture of Michael Essien (Ghanaian football captain) isnt concealed convincingly enough by the loosely draped airport uniform,as she stamps passports with a rhythmic beat.

Welcome to Zimbabwe,welcome to Africa,the land of the greatest football carnival, she says to every new face between press marks.

The cross-mark riddled calendar in her office gently reminds you that FIFA World Cup is less than two weeks away,and although South Africa is the official host,the entire continent lies gripped in a trance-like state. The promotions reach fever pitch on the 430 kilometre highway to Bulawayo,as roadside peddlers sell posters of football legends,while World Cup hoardings and advertisements rise high over the savannahs,almost as often as the luscious green Msasa trees.

But once the elephant grass thins out into concrete structures  the outskirts of Bulawayo  the sleepy interiors paint a refreshingly different picture. Indian and Sri Lankan flags work as shawls for the freezing foreigners,while a cluster of locals in Zimbabwean cricket outfits party outside the Queens Sports Club.

Zimbabwes win over India has been a watershed moment for the dying sport in the country,sending the right signal to their followers. Bringing cricket back from the brink of extinction,the tri-series has captured the imagination of the host city,while giving the game a much needed boost in the arm.

Redemption song?

Cricket is on its path to revival. I wouldnt get ahead of myself to say that the win changed the face of Zimbabwean cricket,but it has definitely set the wheels of progress into action, says a visibly happy Alan Butcher,Zimbabwes head coach. Following the glory years in the 90s,the national team fell apart in the new millennium. First,their Test status was taken away and soon after which the number of internationals played by the country dissipated exponentially. Thrown into the deep end of reconstructing Zimbabwean cricket,Butcher is happy with the results so far. Its been gradual,but were on the right path. We cannot rebuild in a day,but victories at home only help accelerate the process. If we want to host more internationals,we must prove that were a competitive side, Butcher adds.

Despite the fact that both the Indians and the Sri Lankans have sent their second string sides,the crowds are more than happy to flock their back way to the ground and get their first taste of international cricket in 18 months. Incidentally,Sri Lanka was the last team of consequence to visit,and the home side was walloped 5-0.

Solid foundations

So can cricket ever dream of competing with football again in Zimbabwe? When I came here for the first time in the seventies,cricket was a white mans sport. The game has done well to capture everyones imagination,but we still have a long way to go to completely convince the masses. If the foundations are solid,maybe we can stand a chance. We need to start with the youngsters, says Butcher.

Almost on cue,a group of children reach the team hotel for autographs. Their bright red jerseys have white prints of Mazakadsa,Mpofu and Taibu at the back. Theres a glow of approval on Butchers face. Amidst the football frenzy,Bulawayo has embraced cricket.

