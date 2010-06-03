Feeling the Cup heat in warm-up tie

The outskirts of Harare thunder in the clatter of thousands of voices an hour before the most awaited showdown  the World Cup warm-up match between Brazil and Zimbabwe. The serpentine queues coil around the width and breadth of the National Sports Stadium. The Samba is demonstrated by some,while many hit the bottle in an attempt to kill the nerves and time,in a haze of intoxication. Countless cars flood the parking area,while many lie carelessly strewn on the road divider outside.

The anticipation of the first FIFA World Cup in the African continent has taken its toll on the locals. While counting down days to the opening ceremony of the tournament has been a national obsession,it comes to an abrupt end at the final entry point,as five times world champions Brazil lie on the other side. The trumpets reach a deafening crescendo.

It is impossible to prepare oneself or peel away from the first glimpse as a sea of sparkling yellow greets one. Filling almost every seat of the 80,000 capacity  smaller than the Eden Gardens in Kolkata,but a lot more explosive  the insides of the stadium sparkle in its entirety,while the noise levels simultaneously jangle the five senses to alertness. Its five minutes to kick-off.

The playing area lies encircled by a 400-metre track,which the army band treads on,beating to the sound of the national anthem. Players from the Indian,Sri Lankan and Zimbabwean cricket teams  vociferous observers this time around  stand in unison as the footballers make their way in through the tunnel. The paint-void stadium erupts,testing the core strength of its ingredients  wrought iron and concrete. The sausages burn in vendorless snack stalls,everyone wants to be a part of the kick-off.

Brazil sport the away blue,while Zimbabwe wear the home yellow. A one-two between Kaka and Robinho sends the crowds into a frenzy,as the Sri Lankans gasp. For most of the Islanders,this is the first live football experience. The game takes a turn as the Zimbabweans strike back immediately,riddling Julio Caesar  Brazils primary goalkeeper  with a flurry of chances. As Zimbabwe take full control of the first half,the crowd shift loyalties shamelessly.

Fanatic or not,black or white,yellow or blue,they dance in the aisles as one. Team India cricketers may have witnessed a few before,but being involved in a Mexican Wave of the ultimate magnitude drags them right in. They stop in time to watch Michael Bastos score the opening goal,a 20-yard screamer,before Robinho doubles the lead with the most graceful of touches. Half-time.

Its a mass exodus,as the urinals buzz like a hornets nest,while the others take-in the picturesque view of Harare from the stadium roof-top. Freedom Chibaba,a shopkeeper from Harare,has the look of enlightenment on his face. I have supported Brazil since I was a little child,now I get to watch them as an old man. I can die in peace, he says to anyone listening.

Its a 3-0 scoreline 45 minutes later,but nobody really seems to care. The trumpets blow as loud on the way out. The wild celebrations continue long into the dark,both in and out of the stadium. While Africa waits impatiently to whet its football appetite,Zimbabwe gnawed hungrily at the first bite.

