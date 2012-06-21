Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Ex-PM Nastase to serve prison term

Ex-PM Adrian Nastase is to be Romania's first leader to serve time in prison since 1989.

Written by Agencies | Bucharest | Published: June 21, 2012 11:19:22 am
Former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase is to be Romania’s first leader to serve time in prison since the 1989 fall of communism,as the nation’s highest court has upheld his two-year prison sentence on corruption charges.

Nastase had appealed a March 30 court ruling that sentenced him to prison for illegally raising funds for a failed presidential campaign. Today’s high court decision is final.

Nastase was prime minister from 2000 to 2004. He has insisted that the case is politically motivated.

Prosecutors said that companies and state agencies were forced to pay fees to attend a conference in 2004,and the money was then used to pay for Nastase’s unsuccessful run for the presidency in 2004. He lost the runoff to President Traian Basescu.

