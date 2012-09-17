Excited holidaymakers forget to carry undies: study

Some holidaymakers are so enthusiastic to get away that they forget their underwear,a survey has revealed.

In their haste,three per cent of Britons have jetted off with no undies at all and nearly half  47 per cent  forget one or more essentials.

Fourteen per cent leave behind plug adapters and 12 per cent forget their phone charger. The same number of people leaves without their sunglasses.

More interesting is that four per cent even confessed to arriving at their airport a day early or a day late,the Daily Express reported.

After they reach their destination,40 per cent of the 2,000 questioned admitted forgetting suncream and getting burnt in the past year.

Twenty-one per cent have returned home to a smelly fridge because they forgot to empty it while 12 per cent failed to take out the bins.

A further 11 per cent admitted they had forgotten to switch off electrical appliances,while eight per cent left doors or windows unlocked.

Forgetting a few items can really eat into your budget. So double-check, the paper quoted TravelSupermarket website spokesman Bob Atkinson as saying.

