‘Drunk’ Sri Lankan player Ramith Rambukwella misbehaves on British Airways flight

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has ordered an inquiry into reports that an unnamed member of the country’s A team player misbehaved on a British Airways flight while being drunk.

“…Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that it is disappointed to hear of such an incident and SLC will discuss with the Manager of Sri Lanka ‘A’ Team. An inquiry will be conducted based on the Manager’s report and disciplinary action will be taken on the player concerned if found guilty,” a SLC statement said.

Media reports said a drunken Sri Lankan cricketer caused panic on a packed British Airways flight when he tried to open the cabin door at 35,000ft.

The Sri Lanka A team was on a tour of the West Indies playing two four-day ‘Tests’ and 50-over and Twenty20 internationals.

Later Sri Lanka cricket issued a fresh statement in which they provided details of the incident.

“The team has boarded the flight BA 2158 from Grenada. The incident took place around midnight during the flight. The player concerned namely Ramith Rambukwella had tried to use the toilet. Due to the dim lights in the cabin the player has mistakenly tried to open one of cabin doors thinking it was the toilet door,” a SLC statement said.

