Dola reaches quarters after false start

A technical error committed by Dola Banerjee had the Indian archer firing blanks in one of the qualification rounds of the World Cup Stage 2 at Antalya in Turkey on Tuesday. With Banerjee forgetting to report her total to the judges,she was docked of all points.

Despite that,the 30-year-old entered the quarterfinals with back-to-back wins. In the first elimination round,the Railways employee saw off the challenge of America’s Miranda Leek by scoring a 10 in tie shoot. Dola clinched the passage to Round of 32 with a 10,while her opponent could only manage a six. Dola then comfortably outshot Italy’s Guendalina Sartori,winning the tie 7points to 3 to make the last 8.

Rimil Biruily and L Bombayla Devi too advance to the quarterfinals. While Rimil upset World No.2 Deepika Kumari 6-2 in the Round of 32,Bombayla defeated USA’s Heather Koehl 6-4.

In the men’s recurve category,Atanu Das and Rahul Banerjee still remain in fray while Jayanta Talukdar and Rajib Basumantary failed to advance. Das beat Italy’s Massimiliano Mandia 6-2 to make the cut for the quarters,on the other hand Banerjee blanked American Richard Johnson 6-0.

Chauhan’s big leap

Meanwhile,in the qualification rounds of compound discipline,Rajat Chauhan stood third with a total of 701 points in the 72-arrow format,a place ahead of the top-ranked Korean Min Lihong. Among other Indians in the fray,M Gandhi Singh(687 pts) was placed at 33,K Ratan Singh with 681 points was 47th and L Haridas was 64th after aggregating 669 points. In the team qualification,Indians were placed at eighth. In the women’s category,Manjudha Soy was the highest place Indian at 11 after totalling 684 points.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App