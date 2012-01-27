Did not sideline Pakistan in Taliban peace talks: US

US has termed as “untrue” sentiments inside Pakistan that it was being sidelined by the Obama Administration in peace talks with the Taliban.

“Absolutely untrue”,State Department spokesperson Victoria Nuland said,when asked there was a feeling inside Pakistan that they are being sidelined in these talks with Taliban.

“We have at every opportunity been clear that we think that Pakistan has a very important role to play in supporting this reconciliation process. The Secretary (Hillary Clinton) talked about it quite extensively when she was there,” she said.

“As you know,Pakistan was part of the Istanbul process,part of the Bonn process,supporting this reconciliation effort. As we’ve said a number of times,Ambassador Grossman was ready to go to Pakistan on this trip.

“Pakistani government,very much involved in an internal review of its relations with the United States,thought that this trip was not the best time,but they welcome him at a future time. So we very much want Pakistan to be part of this,as do the Afghans,” Nuland said.

The US official said the “message that came to us from the Pakistani government was we want to be involved in this,but right now is not the moment”.

