Development of ports in Maharashtra without any vision: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General has said that the development of ports in Maharashtra is taking place in an ad-hoc manner due to lack of planning.

The report also noted that contract for development of six ports was awarded on build,own,operate,share and transfer basis for 50-year period without calling for competitive bids.

The CAG report on General and Social Sector was tabled in the Maharashtra legislature today.

“Maharashtra Maritime Board did not prepare any comprehensive plan that envisaged a long-term vision for the ports…” it says.

Further,the report also noted that seven out of eight inland water transport projects,approved under the Centre- sponsored scheme during 2003-06,were incomplete/not started as of December 2012.

