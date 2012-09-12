Mohamed al-Zawahiri,the brother of Al-Qaeda leader Aymen al-Zawahiri,voiced his personal ”peace plan” in an interview aired by CNN on the eve of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took place on the World Trace Center in New York.

In the exclusive interview,he proposed to mediate a peace deal between the West and Islamists,saying he is in a unique position to help end the violence.

Our people like death,the same way others like life. But we do not want to get into this endless cycle of violence. We like for the others and us to live peacefully, the Daily Mail quoted Al-Zawahiri,as saying.

He claimed that the portrayal of him and his brother Aymen as blood thirsty terrorists were absolutely untrue.

The portrayal of my brother”s ideologies and mine: that its blood thirsty,barbaric,or terrorist,is not true at all, Al-Zawahiri said.

Mohamed spent 14 years in an Egyptian jail on charges including terrorism and involvement in the 1981 assassination of President Anwar Sadat 1981,although he denies the charges.

Since his release in May,he has written a six-page proposal offering a 10-year truce,and claimed that Al-Qaeda would end its jihad against the West,if their terms were met.

In brief,the proposal states that the US and West should stop intervening in Muslim lands,should stop interfering in Muslim education,should end the war on Islam,and should release all Islamist prisoners,the paper said.

Later in the interview Zawahiri revealed that one of the demands is for the U.S. to release Khalid Sheikh Mohammed,a man accused of masterminding the September 11 attacks,as he believes that releasing a prisoner such as Sheikh Mohamed will …reduce the impression of US arrogance, the paper added.

