Day One: Survival of the fitter

Down two sets to love,including a bagel in the second,and having gone without a win in 11 games,the numbers flashing on Yuki Bhambris scoreboard proved just how little being the highest ranked player in an Asia Oceania Group I playoff tie meant.

Bhambri,in Somdev Devvarmans absence,is also the highest ranked singles player in India  a country that is starved of quality on the singles court. So,against a New Zealand player ranked 203 places below him on the ATP list,the only thing that really mattered was experience. And Daniel King Turner,28,had nearly 11 times the number of Davis Cup appearances that Bhambri,20,boasted of.

With a 90-minute delay due to rain in the Chandigarh air,the conditions were picture perfect for Turner to hammer in his bullet-like aces. Pocketing the first two sets 6-3,6-0 in 45 minutes must have felt like a club match in his home town of Auckland. Not a pan global battle half way around the world in sultry India.

But just when it looked like Bhambri and India were a few more booming hits away from a loss in the first rubber,the sun peeped out from behind the cloud for the first time,and stayed there for the rest of the match. Advantage India. Then,going by the principles of Murphys law,everything that could go wrong for Turner soon did.

In the process of hunting down a Bhambri drop shot early in the third set,the second game to be precise,Turner twisted his right knee during the lunge and ended up straining his left calf-muscle. With his opponents movement restricted,coupled with the humidity back in the Chandigarh air,all Bhambri had to do hence forth was to put the ball back in play and find some clever angles.

I felt a sprain in my calf,but what was worse was that I couldnt bend my knee for the rest of the match, Turner said later. It was the difference as Bhambri won the next three 6-2,6-4,6-2.

It is amazing how when things are going ones way,the strokes contain an inherent confidence in them. With Turner struggling,Bhambris serves suddenly gained unforeseen power,while the drop shots  much like the one that crippled his opponent landed with pinpoint accuracy. Most importantly,he now began looking and feeling like Indias premier Davis Cupper in this tie.

Vishnu nearly there

The second rubber of the day,between Vishnu Vardhan and New Zealands top ranked player Jose Rubin Statham was a lot less one-sided,with lesser patches of inconsistency. Due to the lack of sufficient lighting at the CLTA,the evenly matched contest will continue on Day Two before the doubles rubber,with Vardhan leading two sets to one  6-2,6-7(5),6-4.

Vardhans game plan was a simple yet efficient one. Serve big,draw the weak return and unleash the thunderous forehand winner. The Hyderabad lad certainly used his height well,gaining much with those serves to earn most of his points. In such form,Indias non-playing Davis Cup captain SP Misra must be glad that he hand-picked Vardhan to anchor the Indian challenge in both singles and doubles.

However,if the unfinished match goes the distance on Saturday,then either Bhambri or Sanam Singh might just have to fill in for him. Thanks to the opening day,at least Bhambri will have the confidence of a win for India on home soil.

