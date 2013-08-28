Cut shortens L Devendro Singh’s outing,others stay cautious

Twenty seconds into the opening bout of the boxing selection trials for the World Championships to be held in Kazakhstan in October,London Olympics quarterfinalist L Devendro Singh suffered a cut above his right eye from a Pankaj Saini headbutt. Saini,a national bronze medallist,and Devendro were boxing with minimal protection as they were not wearing headgear. Also Read: Vijender’s trial by fire begins

The world body AIBA has banned the use of headgear and the World Championships will be the first competition where the rule will be in force. In keeping with the new rules,national coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu had announced,before the trials,that the bouts would take place without headgear.

The Indian boxers have been training without headgear for the last three months but Tuesdays trials at the National Institute of Sport was the first time they were having a go at each other in a three-round competitive bout.

But Singhs cut along the right eyebrow meant that boxers were given the option of wearing headgear.

Sandhu said that he and other selection committee members had opted for a more cautious approach to the trials after Devendros opening bout had to be stopped abruptly .

After Devendros injury we told the boxers that they can opt to appear for the trials with headgear. Everyone was apprehensive once Devendro was injured. It was unfortunate,but boxers will have to get used to fighting without headgear in the coming years. We have to take risks. The world championships will be our first big challenge, Sandhu told The Indian Express.

Another coach Jaydev Bisht was of the view that Indian boxers need to adapt quickly. The situation will be different in World Championship as the boxers will be required to fight without head-gear. We did not want our best boxers to get injured during the trials, Bisht said.

Akhil Kumar,the 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist who watched the trials,said that they key to avoiding injuries was to avoid body contact and also to land straight punches.

As someone who boxes with open guard,I would say nothing much has changed. If we adopt the right strategy,we can excel. We have to realise that a cut rarely happens with a glove. Nowadays we have got better gloves and they have enough protection. Most of the time boxers get injured through head butts or getting hit by an opponents elbow or shoulder. The feet movement should be swift, Akhil said.

