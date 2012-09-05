Craig McDermotts shock decision to be Irelands bowling coach at the World Twenty20 has come with the blessing of his former employer,Cricket Australia.

Less than a fortnight after officially finishing his 14-month stint as CAs bowling coach,McDermott served his final three months helping Australias under-19 World Cup campaign.

The 47-year-old was last night announced as Irelands bowling coach for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

His first official match as bowling coach,working underneath Irelands head coach and former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons,will be against Australia in Colombo on September 19,The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

McDermott was praised for his role in mentoring the Australian bowlers,partly for expediting the development of young pacemen,and also for presiding over a sharp form improvement of experienced pacers such as Ben Hilfenhaus and Peter Siddle.

His position has recently been filled by Tasmanian Ali de Winter,who also played a key role in Hilfenhaus” career resurgence.

CA general manager of team performance Pat Howard said he was aware of McDermott seeking short-term overseas roles since his CA responsibilities had ended after last month”s under-19 World Cup.

I don”t see it as a massive issue. Obviously,it”s something he can manage within his own family . . . with the short-term nature of it. I was really supportive, Howard said today.

