CR7 vs RM4: Friends turned foes await at every conceivable turn

As we move toward the final stages of this tournament,it is inevitable that players from the same top clubs find themselves on opposite sides when two countries meet. In the first Euro 2012 semifinal,Cristiano Ronaldo will be directly opposed by four Real Madrid players who have been his friends,his support,his providers during the past two seasons as he has been on fire,scoring more than 100 goals for the club.

Now,they want to stop him. If he plays on the left,as he did so imperiously against the Czech Republic,he is in direct opposition to the Real fullback Álvaro Arbeloa. If he drifts into the central role,from where he magnificently headed the winner against the Czechs,another Madrid defender,Sergio Ramos,will jump against him.

If he moves back to find space in the midfield,Reals Xabi Alonso will be at his heels. And if he escapes them all and finds himself one-on-one against the goalkeeper,his club captain,Iker Casillas,will be the last barrier between himself and a goal. It was Reals defense  and Ronaldos prowess in attack  that made the difference when Madrid finally stopped Barcelona from hogging the Spanish league. Now it is that defense,and some of Barças tiki-taka midfield creators,who are out to stop him.

The Barca angle

In any other circumstance,this might seem like too much of an emphasis on the individual. But,lest anyone forget,Ronaldo did eclipse his own national side last Thursday. Sure,he needed the passes of João Moutinho,and Nani running down the other wing,and the solid defending from which Portugal sprang forward. And even though getting the ball to Ronaldo is such an obvious ploy for Portugal,he still has so far fired in more than 30 shots in four matches  far,far more than any other striker.

It is intriguing to hear his club mates speak of how they intend to reduce him to a normal presence in Donetsk. “Playing as a team is the best way to stop him,” says Xabi. “We are not going to change our ways. Well cover for Arbeloa if he needs help,and try to make sure Cristiano doesnt settle,isnt allowed to turn.”

Spains defense just happens to be the most solid in this tournament,just as it was at the 2010 World Cup. It has conceded just one goal in four games here.

Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque,himself a magnificent defender for many years at Real Madrid,spoke of the obvious when he said,”If our defenders are good,then we will be closer to winning the tournament because we will always create a chance.” Note the singularity of that comment. He said one chance,not many.

