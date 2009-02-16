Confident start by England

England made a confident start to the third Test against West Indies on Sunday,reaching 58 without loss at lunch on the first day at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

England captain Andrew Strauss looked in particularly good form as he hit seven fours to reach 34 not out by the interval with Alastair Cook on 24.

The start was delayed by 45 minutes due to overnight rain and after West Indies captain Chris Gayle had won the toss. The game had been hastily arranged following the abandonment of the second Test on Friday with the outfield at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium was deemed unfit.

Scoreboard: England first innings (Lunch,Day 1): A Strauss batting 34,A Cook batting 24; Total (0 wickets; 18 overs) 58. Bowling: Taylor 5-0-19-0,Edwards 2-0-11-0,Powell 5-2-14-0,Gayle 4-0-12-0,Benn 2-1-2-0

