Commonwealth Games scam: 17 fridges,438 sofas. CWG’s untold story

Three years after the Commonwealth Games in Delhi,police have registered an FIR against unknown persons over the theft of hundreds of pieces of furniture and installations at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Among the goods reported missing are 438 chair-sofas,17 large and small refrigerators,1,265 padded folding chairs,214 water dispensers,213 wall clocks and 10 safes. Even five wash basins,installed in the basement,are

missing.

The FIR on the theft was registered at the IP Estate police station on October 4. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Alok Kumar said: We are looking into the case. It has been registered by an order of the court. An investigation is on.

The order for the registration of FIR was issued on October 3.

The theft was detected in December 2010  the Games were held in October,and the IGI Stadium was an important venue  when Gurgaon-based Stellar Unimax India Pvt Ltd began auditing the furniture and other equipment supplied to the organising committee,and realised that hundreds of items were missing.

While company representative Bhag Singh Gambhir maintained that the furniture and installations had been supplied to the OC,committee officials claimed some of these items never reached the stadium,sources said.

Contacted by phone on Wednesday,Gambhir declined to comment.

Disappearances from IG Stadium  incomplete list

11 Cardboard pigeon holes

15 Sinks (running water)

10 Crash cart trolleys

41 Office partitions

44 Medical curtains

19 Patio tables with umbrella

230 Door mats

154 Small rubbish bins

15 Barricade tape

600 Caution tape

2 Hand-held golf umbrellas

14 Pedestal fans

