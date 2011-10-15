Briefly Cricket: Aussies not match-fixers

Aussies not match-fixers

Australia skipper Michael Clarke has defended his players against match-fixing allegations made by Mazhar Majeed,who said the countrys top cricketers were the biggest culprits. For me personally,its not the Australian way, Clarke said. Never in my time have I experienced a conversation with anybody about any such thing. Theres obviously been a couple of occasions when guys have been approached and thats been reported to our team manager and the ICC. But its never involved me and Im very confident its never involved any of the Australian players.

IPL V from April 4,2012

IPL V will be held from April 4 to May 27 next year with the inaugural match to be played in Chennai,it was announced on Friday. The IPL Governing Council,after its meeting,decided that player regulation,including participation of Pakistan players. Format will be worked out when the managements explore the options, IPL commissioner Rajiv Shukla said.

Butt,Asif plead not guilty

The trial in the match-fixing allegations against three Pakistan cricketers continued on the eighth day and former captain Salman Butt denied charges of spot-fixing or asking pacers to bowl deliberate no-balls. Theres no way I could tell Amir or Asif to cheat, Butt said in the court. They are the two players that most teams would want to have. When we pick our team those are the first two names that we have to write. Asif too denied his or Butts role or coming under pressure from skipper to bowl no-balls. How can he (Butt) put pressure on me?

Aus start on winning note

Three wickets by debutant Patrick Cummins and a hard-hit half-century by Shane Watson set up Australia for a five-wicket win in the first Twenty20 international against South Africa at Newlands. Fast bowler Cummins,18,took three wickets in four balls in his last over. Watson (52) put Australia firmly in control during the chase of 147,but Cummins was the hero of the day.

Brief scores: SA 146/7 (JP Duminy 67; Cummins 3/25) lost to Aus 147/5 (S Watson 52; Tsotsobe 1/21)

