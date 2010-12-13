Briefly Cricket

Saheba,Tarapore named

Dubai: Indian umpires Amiesh Saheba and Shavir Tarapore were on Sunday named among the umpires who would officiate in the upcoming cricket World Cup scheduled to begin in Dhaka on February 19. Apart from Saheba and Tarapore,umpires Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka),Bruce Oxenford (Australia),Richard Kettleborough and Nigel Llong (both from England) have been named to stand alongside umpires of Elite Panel.

DRS could undergo changes

Melbourne: Changes could be made to the controversial DRS for a near to ideal final model which would be acceptable to all,ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat said on Sunday. The DRS has been opposed by a few boards,including India and Lorgat said some changes could be made to the innovation to convince the sceptical lot. There may still be changes to the system,I cant say what those changes might be,but we are open-minded, said Lorgat.

Modi may be summoned

New Delhi: The BCCIs Disciplinary Committee is considering to summon suspended IPL chairman Lalit Modi to question alleged financial irregularities in the conduct of the Twenty20 League. Sources said a notice is likely to be sent to Modi through his lawyer to appear before the committee for cross examination of certain evidences related to the case in its meeting on December 15.

Pak set to earn $16 million

Karachi: Pakistan may not be hosting any match of the 2011 World Cup but the PCB would still be richer by $15 to $17 million from the tournament. Sources in the PCB have confirmed that the ICC and the three host nations of the World Cup  India,Sri Lanka and Bangladesh  have assured Pakistan it would get its share of hosting fees,sponsorship and ticket revenue earnings from the matches it was supposed to host.

Nazir banned for one match

Karachi: Pakistans discarded Test opener,Imran Nazir,was banned from playing in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match after he misbehaved with match referee. Nazir,who was leading the ZTBL team,was fined 10,000 rupees by the match referee for abusing Test leg-spinner,Danish Kaneria,but the opener was later slapped with a one-match ban after he confronted the referee in the car parking arena.

Miandad refuses to go to NZ

Lahore: Javed Miandad,Pakistan teams batting consultant has turned down a request from ODI captain Shahid Afridi to accompany the team to New Zealand. He said he wanted to give head coach Waqar Younis complete space to get things done his way. I dont think it would be fair on Waqar if I am with the team because If I am there then I obviously I will have my say… you cant have too many people calling the shots, he added.

Butts lawyers target Lorgat

Lahore: Lawyers representing Pakistans suspended Test captain Salman Butt in the spot-fixing scandal have decided to file a protest letter against Haroon Lorgat to the three-man independent tribunal of the ICC. Lorgat had recently said that he would be disappointed if the ICC anti-corruption unit fail to prove charges against the three players. Weve worked hard at collecting all the evidence that we would require to make the charges stand, Lorgat told the BBC.

