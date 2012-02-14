Bowling coach Simons out,Queenslander Dawes appointed

Bowling coach Eric Simons has become the first casualty of Indias recent string of away losses in Tests. South African Simons,who was appointed coach in January 2010,has been replaced by former Queensland pacer Joe Dawes. The 41-year-old Dawes took 284 wickets in 76 first class games before being struck down by a serious knee injury in 2005.

The decision to hire Dawes was taken at the BCCI working committee meeting in Chennai on Monday. Confirming Dawes appointment,BCCI joint secretary Anurag Thakur said that the Australian would take over after the Australia tour.

Simons has been replaced by Joe Dawes. The decision was taken at todays working committee meeting in Chennai, Thakur told The Indian Express on Monday.

Prior to his India assignment,Dawes was the bowling coach of the South Australia Redbacks since June. He had pipped former Australian Test bowler Jason Gillespie for the job. He was also the coach of the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. Dawes coached Queensland before his stint with the Redbacks.

In addition to cricket Dawes also enjoyed stints as a plain clothes policeman,political spin doctor  he worked as an advisor for Federal MP Peter Dutton. He was also a small-time businessman.

He owns a newsagency at Bald Hills and is also in partnership with fellow paceman Ashley Noffke in Fast Bowlers United,a specialist cricket spikes and apparel company. Dawes as Queensland coach had 20 PlayStation portables for their team,which were used by players to review their own performances. Dawes said that the devices would help the players build their own game plans.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App