Thursday, June 14, 2018
Best footballer Lionel Messi has no limits: Tito Vilanova

Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova believes Messi is the best footballer on this planet right now.

Written by Agencies | London | Published: October 9, 2012 1:21:39 pm
Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova believes Lionel Messi is the best footballer on this planet right now and has no limits after the Argentinean star scored two goals in their 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Real Madrid at Nou Camp on Sunday.

Messi has won FIFAs World Player of the Year award three years in running,and is touted as the best footballer of his generation.

We will never again see a player of Messis caliber, the Sun quoted Vilanova,as saying.

He is the best in the world by a big margin. We dont know where his limits are, he added.

