Best footballer Lionel Messi has no limits: Tito Vilanova

Written by Agencies | London | Published: October 9, 2012 1:21:39 pm
Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova believes Lionel Messi is the best footballer on this planet right now and has no limits after the Argentinean star scored two goals in their 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Real Madrid at Nou Camp on Sunday.
Messi has won FIFAs World Player of the Year award three years in running,and is touted as the best footballer of his generation.
We will never again see a player of Messis caliber, the Sun quoted Vilanova,as saying.
He is the best in the world by a big margin. We dont know where his limits are, he added.
