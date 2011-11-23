David Beckham did not rule out a return to the EPL even though he said he could not see himself playing against Manchester United.

The 36-year-old midfielder,whose five-year contract at Los Angeles Galaxy is about to expire,said he was open-minded about what team he joined next.

When I was (on loan) at AC Milan I played against Man United. Id not played there for seven years and it was special going back but it would be totally different going back there in a Premier League shirt, Beckham told Talksport radio.

When I joined United I wanted to start and finish my career there but unfortunately that didnt happen. I could never see myself playing against United for another team but you never know … stranger things have happened.

Beckham has previously trained with Arsenal and Tottenham to keep fit during the MLS off-season and there were moves for him to sign for Spurs on loan in January which narrowly failed to materialise.

