Balance of the body is key to hitting big sixes: Gayle

Chris Gayle has enthralled the cricket loving public across the globe with his ability to hit big sixes and the Jamaican giant says that ‘proper balance’ is key in executing those towering shots.

“The key thing is balance. You have to have good balance to be able to hit a lot of sixes. I put special emphasis,on my balance. You have to realise that bowlers aren’t always going to make it easy for you,” Gayle ,who turns 33 tomorrow told the reporters after West Indies’ training session at the Colts ground here today.

“You have to create the shots,so you have to make sure you do it well. So you have to be mentally prepared as well.”

Asked about the secret behind topping the six-hitting charts in IPL,Big Bash as well as Bangladesh Premier League,Gayle replied,”Bit of strength work,to be honest and once the ball is in your slot you go for it. I am sure everyone can hit a six these days. It doesn’t seem so hard these days with everybody getting big bats. Clearing the boundary is easy. So it’s one of those things ¿ you try and get a start and once you are set,you can take advantage of the conditions once you get accustomed to all the bowlers.”

Questioned on West Indies’ chances of winning this edition of World T20,the Jamaican giant said that neither he nor the boys were thinking too far ahead.

“Look at our team ¿ we can bat right down. Bowling-wise,we have spinners and fast bowlers. The key for us now is to get to the second round. And try and take it step by step. You don’t want to wait around for too long before you play a game.

“You want to get in it and make best use of the conditions. Sometimes you have to wait around for a week and that can get quite difficult. Try and get in the right frame of mind. The first game (against Australia) is vital. You don’t want to play catch-up cricket in T20,so it¿s a very big match for us. It will also get our confidence going,” he said.

While signing off,a scribe asked Gayle ‘s about his birthday plans,a typical tongue-in-cheek reply,”I will celebrate with West Indies women’s team. But seriously,I will have a drink and sit quietly. May be,we will celebrate once we beat Australia.”

