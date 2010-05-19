Back on track: Bolt kicks off season at Korean meet

Usain Bolt makes his season debut in the 100 meters on Wednesday at the venue that will host next years World Championships. The Jamaican sprinter,the Olympic gold medalist and world-record holder in the 100 and 200,says he expects to run a very fast time at the Daegu meet. I can test the field and run on the track,so I can determine what I should work on for next year, Bolt said. It will be Bolts first 100 of the year after he skipped the opening Diamond League meet in Doha,Qatar,last week. He is due to run in Sundays Diamond League meet in Shanghai. Veronica Campbell Brown,Carmelita Jeter,Lolo Jones and Dayron Robles are among other athletes who will test the conditions of the Daegu track.

Bolt said he will run as hard as always, adding,Thats always my intention,to please the fans. Hopefully,it will be very fast time.

Bolt lowered his world record in the 100 last year to 9.58 seconds at the worlds in Berlin. Two-time Olympic champion Campbell-Brown will be competing in the womens 100. She arrived a week ahead of the meet to recover from jetlag. Robles and Ryan Brathwaite will run the mens 110-meter hurdles,with Americans Jones and Dawn Harper in the womens 100 hurdles.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App