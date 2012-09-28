At BJP meet,Gadkari calls for social harmony,condemns anti-Islam film

Nitin Gadkari Thursday asked his partys national executive to prepare for a role of governance,and identified good economic governance and social harmony as the thrust areas of a new BJP vision document likely to be out by the end of this year.
The BJP president described social harmony as development for all without discrimination on the basis of religion,caste,region and language,etc.
Gadkari did not use the word secular,but his written speech in which he exhorted party cadre to spread Swami Vivekanandas message against intolerance and religious fanaticism included a direct criticism of the offensive amateur video that has inflamed the Muslim world.
Paigamber Muhammad Sahib ko apmaanit karne waali vivadit film ki hum ninda karte hain. Is tarah kisi bhi sampradaay ke poojya vyakti ke baare mein durbhaavna failaana galat hai (We condemn the film that has insulted the Prophet Muhammad. It is wrong to spread ill-will against revered figures of any religion), Gadkari said.
He said the BJP needed to demonstrate leadership,credibility,decisiveness and commitment to the poor in addition to vision in order to provide an alternative government to the country. Gadkari asked his party leaders to set aside personal ambitions,forget about positions,and to work as committed workers of the party to win the Mahabharat of next Lok Sabha elections.
